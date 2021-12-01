LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Banking & Finance—November 2021 case round-up

Published on: 01 December 2021
  • The ECU Group plc v HSBC Bank plc and others
  • Lending—breach of confidence—misuse of confidential information—time-barred
  • ABN Amro Bank NV v Royal & Sun Alliance Insurance plc and others
  • Trade and commodity finance—insurance for the risk of physical loss and damage to cargo v trade credit insurance
  • Alize 1954 v Allianz Elementar Versicherungs AG
  • Shipping finance—carriage of goods—seaworthiness—insurance
  • Atmore Centres Ltd and another v TFS Stores Ltd
  • Real estate finance—commercial rent claim—coronavirus (COVID-19) and non-payment of rent
  • ADCADA Immobilien AG PCC in Konkurs v the Financial Market Authority (Finanzmarktaufsicht)
Article summary

Banking & Finance analysis: This News Analysis provides a summary of the cases we have alerted in LexisPSL Banking & Finance for November 2021. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

