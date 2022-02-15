Arbitrator dissents from majority decision on non-disputing party submission in NAFTA case (Odyssey Marine Exploration v Mexico)

Article summary

Law360: An arbitrator in an arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has dissented from the tribunal majority’s 'regrettable' decision to bar local community and environmental advocates from making a non-disputing party submission in an investor dispute against Mexico over a cancelled seabed mining project. The arbitration is being conducted pursuant to the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules (1976) and administered by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). or to read the full analysis.