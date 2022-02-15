LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Arbitrator dissents from majority decision on non-disputing party submission in NAFTA case (Odyssey Marine Exploration v Mexico)

Published on: 15 February 2022
Published by: Law360
Law360: An arbitrator in an arbitration under the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) has dissented from the tribunal majority’s 'regrettable' decision to bar local community and environmental advocates from making a non-disputing party submission in an investor dispute against Mexico over a cancelled seabed mining project. The arbitration is being conducted pursuant to the UNCITRAL Arbitration Rules (1976) and administered by the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID). or take a trial to read the full analysis.

