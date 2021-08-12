menu-search
Arbitration weekly highlights—12 August 2021

Published on: 12 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • International arbitration
  • India—enforcement—SIAC emergency arbitration award
  • Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
  • ICC—client mindset takes centre stage under Claudia Salomon
  • Investment treaty arbitration
  • ICSID—proposal for disqualification of arbitrator dismissed
  • ICSID—Ecuador deposits instrument of ratification
  • Coronavirus (COVID-19)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of an emergency arbitration-related judgment of the Supreme Court of India; an interview with the new President of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Claudia Salomon; and, recent developments related to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), including the dismissal of a claimant’s proposal to disqualify an arbitrator. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

