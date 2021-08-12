- Arbitration weekly highlights—12 August 2021
- In this issue:
- International arbitration
- India—enforcement—SIAC emergency arbitration award
- Institutional and ad hoc arbitration
- ICC—client mindset takes centre stage under Claudia Salomon
- Investment treaty arbitration
- ICSID—proposal for disqualification of arbitrator dismissed
- ICSID—Ecuador deposits instrument of ratification
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
More...
- HMCTS publishes updated operational summary
- Other arbitration-related news
- LawtechUK report on SME online dispute resolution
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
- The Dispute Resolution Blog
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Arbitration weekly highlights includes: coverage of an emergency arbitration-related judgment of the Supreme Court of India; an interview with the new President of the International Court of Arbitration of the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), Claudia Salomon; and, recent developments related to the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), including the dismissal of a claimant’s proposal to disqualify an arbitrator. All this, and more, in our weekly highlights.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.