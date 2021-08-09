menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Construction / Issues in construction contracts / Termination and suspension

Legal News

Alleged defects did not constitute material breach (Apcoa v Crosslands)

Published on: 09 August 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Alleged defects did not constitute material breach (Apcoa v Crosslands)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Meaning of ‘procure’
  • Material breach
  • Objections to expert evidence
  • Case details

Article summary

Construction analysis: The Outer House of the Court of Session rejected the pursuer’s (claimant’s) claim that the presence of alleged defects constituted a material breach of the defender’s obligations to procure the construction of a car park. The pursuer failed to prove the majority of its allegations, and to the extent that the car park did contain defects, these did not affects its operation. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)

European Insurance and Occupational Pensions Authority (EIOPA)BREXIT: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 (‘IP completion day’) marked the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. Following IP completion day, key transitional arrangements

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)

Pension commencement lump sums (PCLSs)When a member of a pension scheme becomes entitled to receive their scheme benefits, they can usually take part as a tax-free lump sum. HMRC calls this a ‘pension commencement lump sum’ (PCLS). Taking a lump sum is usually at the option of the member who will

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in Bankruptcy

Scotland: the Accountant in BankruptcyThe office of the Accountant in Bankruptcy (AiB) was created by section 156 of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1856 . Previously, the functions of the AiB were limited but since 1993, with the enactment of the Bankruptcy (Scotland) Act 1993 (B(S)A 1993), the role

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
1 Practice notes
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

4 News
View More
2 Q&As
1 Precedents
1 Practice notes