Alleged defects did not constitute material breach (Apcoa v Crosslands)

Construction analysis: The Outer House of the Court of Session rejected the pursuer’s (claimant’s) claim that the presence of alleged defects constituted a material breach of the defender’s obligations to procure the construction of a car park. The pursuer failed to prove the majority of its allegations, and to the extent that the car park did contain defects, these did not affects its operation.
