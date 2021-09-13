LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
A storm in a teacup? Hurricane Energy completes bond buy-back following High Court refusal to sanction restructuring plan

Published on: 13 сентября 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Hurricane Energy plc (the Company) recently completed a tender offer to buy back a portion of its US$230m convertible unsecured bonds (the Bonds) as ‘a proactive liability management exercise’. A buy-back programme was suggested by the shareholders of the Company as one of the possible alternatives to the restructuring plan attempted by the Company in June 2021. Written by Patrick Schumann, Colin Cochrane and Karan Khushal of Reed Smith LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

