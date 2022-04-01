LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Zurich insurance brings net-zero targets forward by 20 years

Published on: 01 April 2022
Published by: Law360
Article summary

Law360, London: Zurich Insurance Group said on 31 March 2022 that it is accelerating its plans to bring its investment target of net-zero carbon emissions to 2030 from its previous aim of 2050 in order to tackle the negative effects of climate change. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

