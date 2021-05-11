USA—First Circuit affirms FINRA award despite complaints about arbitrator’s disclosures (UBS v Asociacion de Empleados del Estado Libre Asociado)

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit has refused to vacate UBS Financial Services' arbitration award over a client's $US 70m loss from Puerto Rico's bond market collapse, saying the client's arbitrator bias claims would require certain statutory interpretations that the US Supreme Court 'has cautioned against'.
