USA—First Circuit affirms FINRA award despite complaints about arbitrator’s disclosures (UBS v Asociacion de Empleados del Estado Libre Asociado)

Published on: 11 May 2021
Published by: Law360
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The US Court of Appeals for the First Circuit has refused to vacate UBS Financial Services' arbitration award over a client's $US 70m loss from Puerto Rico's bond market collapse, saying the client's arbitrator bias claims would require certain statutory interpretations that the US Supreme Court 'has cautioned against'. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

