USA—enforcement of ICSID award against Venezuela permitted (Tenaris v Venezuela)

Published on: 31 March 2021
Published by: Law360
Law360: A DC federal judge granted Luxembourg-based steel pipe and tube supplier Tenaris SA's application to enforce a International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID) arbitral award against Venezuela, rejecting the state's argument that sanctions against it necessitated a stay.
