LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

USA—court allows Citgo share sale process to proceed, albeit not to stage of transfer of legal title (Crystallex v Venezuela)

Published on: 07 March 2022
Published by: Law360
  • USA—court allows Citgo share sale process to proceed, albeit not to stage of transfer of legal title (Crystallex v Venezuela)
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: US District Judge Leonard P Stark ruled that he will not wait for an official sign off from the Biden administration to continue organising the sales procedures for shares in Citgo's parent company as a defunct Canadian mining company looks to enforce a US$1.2bn arbitral award against Venezuela. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessment

Lexcel—assessmentLexcel is the Law Society's practice management standard. It is not compulsory although Lexcel accreditation can be helpful for firms wishing to be accredited under the Conveyancing Quality Scheme or the Legal Service Board's Specialist Quality Mark. This Practice Note tells you

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of control

Enforcing a warrant of controlThis Practice Note has been produced by enforcement specialists, The Sheriffs Office. It guides users through the process of enforcing a warrant of control obtained from the County Court as a method of enforcing a money judgment; whereby the judgment creditor takes

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

3 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents

Related documents:

1 Precedents
3 Practice notes
View More