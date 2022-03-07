USA—court allows Citgo share sale process to proceed, albeit not to stage of transfer of legal title (Crystallex v Venezuela)

Law360: US District Judge Leonard P Stark ruled that he will not wait for an official sign off from the Biden administration to continue organising the sales procedures for shares in Citgo's parent company as a defunct Canadian mining company looks to enforce a US$1.2bn arbitral award against Venezuela.
