TMT weekly highlights—7 April 2022

Published on: 07 April 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Information technology
  • Court of Appeal overturns key decision on exclusion clauses (Soteria Insurance Ltd v IBM)
  • Media
  • Oh Why and Oh I—High Court finds no copyright infringement by Ed Sheeran (Sheeran v Chokri)
  • Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 448
  • New technologies
  • US$4.5bn claim against bitcoin software developers dismissed by High Court (Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan)
  • Telecommunications
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

