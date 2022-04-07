- TMT weekly highlights—7 April 2022
- In this issue:
- Information technology
- Court of Appeal overturns key decision on exclusion clauses (Soteria Insurance Ltd v IBM)
- Media
- Oh Why and Oh I—High Court finds no copyright infringement by Ed Sheeran (Sheeran v Chokri)
- Ofcom publishes Broadcast and On Demand Bulletin 448
- New technologies
- US$4.5bn claim against bitcoin software developers dismissed by High Court (Tulip Trading Ltd v Van der Laan)
- Telecommunications
More...
- Ten Member States referred to Court of Justice for not transposing EU Communications Code
- PSA Code 15 comes into effect on 5 April 2022
- Council approves extension of ‘Roam Like At Home’ scheme
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA and CAP publish new rules on gambling and lottery advertisements
- ASA rulings—6 April 2022
- Internet
- Commission provides update on Disinformation Code of Practice revisions
- Fintech
- HMT responds to consultation and call for evidence on UK approach to cryptoassets and DLT
- AML/CFT: ECON and Committee on Civil Liberties adopt position on draft cryptoasset legislation
Article summary
Welcome to this week's edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
