- TMT weekly highlights—5 August 2021
- In this issue:
- Internet
- CMA provides update on investigation into Google
- ICO publishes blog on the children’s code
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—reports published on measures to combat misinformation
- Reporting rules for digital platforms—consultation
- Regulation on a temporary derogation from certain provisions of Directive 2002/58/EC as regards the use of technologies to combat online child sexual abuse published in Official Journal
- Data protection
- High Court narrows the scope of data breach claims—welcome news for corporates (Warren v DSG Retail Ltd)
- DCMS publishes updated digital identity trust framework
- Telecommunications
- Removing the high bar (EE Ltd and Hutchison 3G UK Ltd v Stephenson and AP Wireless II (UK) Ltd)
- Reputation management
- No jurisdiction to grant internet injunctions in claims brought on ‘mosaic basis’ (Mincione v Gedi Gruppo Editoriale SpA)
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ICO issues guidance on direct marketing in the public sector
- ASA rulings—4 August 2021
- ASA publishes findings for project examining online advert distribution
- Media
- Member States urged to share how copyright rules are implemented in national law
- New technologies
- ICO reflects on ‘Explaining decisions made with AI’ guidance
- New and updated content
- Updated Practice Notes
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
