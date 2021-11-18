- TMT weekly highlights—18 November 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Landmark Supreme Court decision curtails representative claims for data protection breaches (Lloyd v Google LLC)
- TikTok to see UK child data protection claim go ahead despite Google ruling
- Media
- Due impartiality in television broadcasts (TV-Novosti v Ofcom)
- CMA to investigate the music streaming market
- Internet
- Government outlines plans to boost cybersecurity of digital supply chains
- Votes on Digital Markets Act and Digital Services Act edge closer
- ERGA calls for more streamlined Code of Practice on Disinformation
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Meta to remove detailed targeting options relating to sensitive topics
- ASA rulings—17 November 2021
- Telecommunications
- BEUC sets out recommendations for review and prolongation of EU Roaming Regulation
- Ofcom launches consultation on SLI’s proposed emergency video relay service
- Ofcom releases statement on amendments to the universal service rules
- New technologies
- Commission adopts three programmes for Digital Europe Programme
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
