- TMT weekly highlights—17 June 2021
- In this issue:
- Telecommunications
- Operators granted interim MSV Code rights at critical national infrastructure building in London (EE Ltd v London Underground)
- Ofcom announces consultation on amendments to universal service funding regulations
- Ambassadors to negotiate mandate to extend and revise roam-like-at-home scheme
- BEREC announces public consultation for report on coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
- BEREC seeks views on General Authorisation regime
- Council adopts Connecting Europe Facility 2.0 programme
- Internet
- Second consultation on improving digital labour working conditions launched
- European Commission enters talks with TikTok on consumer protection breaches
- BEREC adopts two proposals relating to the Digital Markets Act
- BEUC publishes information on proposed Digital Services Act
- EURid updates advice to UK registrants with suspended .eu domains
- CMA launches study into Apple and Google mobile ecosystems
- Media
- EU IPO publishes paper on IP infringement on social media
- Ofcom seeks views on media plurality and media ownership rules
- BEREC publishes study on consumer behaviour on digital communication platforms
- EUIPO launches digital database of out-of-commerce copyright works
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- ASA publishes update on children’s exposure to age-restricted TV ads
- European Citizens’ Initiative launched proposing to ban ads for fossil fuels
- ASA rulings for 16 June 2021
- Databases
- Database right (‘CV-Online Latvia’ SIA v ‘Melons’ SIA)
- European Commission opens consultation on rules around legal protection of databases
- Data protection
- MEPs vote in favour of cybersecurity resolution amid hybrid threats
- EASA publishes management of information security risks opinion
- CMA consults on proposed commitments regarding Google’s Privacy Sandbox changes
- Brexit
- Brexit Bulletin—government welcomes Taskforce on Innovation, Growth and Regulatory Reform independent report
- New technologies
- UK and US to develop strategy for cooperation in science and technology
- Fintech
- What new UK money laundering law means for fintech
- UK/EU divergence—have your say
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
