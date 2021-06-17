menu-search
Legal News

TMT weekly highlights—17 June 2021

Published on: 17 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Telecommunications
  • Operators granted interim MSV Code rights at critical national infrastructure building in London (EE Ltd v London Underground)
  • Ofcom announces consultation on amendments to universal service funding regulations
  • Ambassadors to negotiate mandate to extend and revise roam-like-at-home scheme
  • BEREC announces public consultation for report on coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis
  • BEREC seeks views on General Authorisation regime
  • Council adopts Connecting Europe Facility 2.0 programme
  • Internet
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

