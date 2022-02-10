- TMT weekly highlights—10 February 2022
- In this issue:
- Internet
- All websites that publish pornography to have age-verification checks in place
- UK’s online content bill toughened with ‘priority’ offences, new criminal harms rules
- Telecommunications
- Views sought on future approach to mobile markets and demand for mobile data
- Commission readies 5G bands and harmonises wi-fi for use in vehicles
- Amended GCs for broadband and landline switching come into force on 3 April 2023
- Information technology
More...
- Mandatory injunction for delivery of software (Transparently Ltd v Growth Capital Ventures Ltd)
- Commission presents Chips Act to guarantee semiconductor supply in EU
- New technologies
- Commission publishes report on blockchain applications within healthcare sector
- NHS England pilots Algorithmic Impact Assessments to eradicate AI biases
- Data protection
- EU’s draft Data Act aims to ‘unlock’ industrial data for new services
- ICO publishes further draft parts of its anonymisation, pseudonymisation and PET guidance for views
- Advertising, marketing and sponsorship
- Companies using IAB Europe’s adtech framework are violating EU GDPR, Dutch DPA warns
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New and updated content
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedents
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- Dates for your diary
- Trackers
- Useful information
- Contact us
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the TMT weekly highlights: a hand-picked summary of news analysis, updates and new content from across the technology, media and telecoms sectors. These highlights focus on key topics including new technologies, software, cloud computing, internet, outsourcing, music, film & television, publishing, defamation and telecoms.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.