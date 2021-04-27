Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client / Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance / HMRC powers and enquiries

Legal News

Three-year delay of discovery assessment resulted in discovery becoming stale (Mehrban v HMRC)

Three-year delay of discovery assessment resulted in discovery becoming stale (Mehrban v HMRC)
Published on: 27 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Three-year delay of discovery assessment resulted in discovery becoming stale (Mehrban v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Mehrban v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) found that a three-year delay between HMRC discovering an insufficiency of tax and the issuing of a discovery assessment meant that the discovery had become stale. It did not matter that the delay had partly been caused by HMRC asking for further information which the taxpayer had not provided. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

On 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise rules. Alongside the Rulebook, supervisory statements and statements

LEXISNEXIS

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished responsibility or suicide

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Fiduciary Duties

Who is a fiduciary?There is no comprehensive list of the relationships which give rise to the existence of fiduciary duties under common law. Some relationships are automatically fiduciary, eg those between trustee and beneficiary, solicitor and client, principal and agent, business partner and

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More