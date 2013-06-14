Sign-in Help
Immigration / Long residence, discretion and human rights / Outside the Immigration Rules and human rights applications

The Dublin Regulation and unaccompanied children

Published on: 14 June 2013
Updated on: 24 December 2020
Article summary

Immigration analysis: The CJEU’s recent ruling will affect unaccompanied children who have claimed asylum in Europe. Liz Barratt, an associate solicitor at Bindmans LLP, believes the judgment could have ramifications beyond children’s cases and lawyers dealing with adult applicants facing a Dublin removal may find it a useful source of legal challenge to decisions in such cases. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

