- The Bribery Act 2010 at 10 years, and what’s next
- BA 2010’s achievements
- From a patchwork to a quartet of offences
- Simplifying corporate criminal liability
- A game changer for ABC compliance within organisations
- The long arm of the Act
- Still to fulfill its potential?
- Dearth of prosecutions under BA 2010
- DPAs—effective enforcement or escape from culpability?
- Lack of case law means lack of guidance
- The plight of small and medium enterprises
- Beyond bribery and towards a wider failure to prevent offence
- What’s the problem with the current law?
- Arguments for extending the FTP offence as the way forward
- Arguments against extending the FTP offence
- The next decade
Article summary
Law360, Expert Analysis: Lauded as a gold standard that put the UK in step with modern commercial practices, the Bribery Act (BA 2010) turns ten years old with just a few unmet goals, mostly at the prosecutorial end—and those charged with enforcement will likely face some real tests in the next decade, says Anneka Randhawa at White & Case.
