The Bribery Act 2010 at 10 years, and what’s next

Published on: 28 June 2021
Published by: Law360
  • BA 2010’s achievements
  • From a patchwork to a quartet of offences
  • Simplifying corporate criminal liability
  • A game changer for ABC compliance within organisations
  • The long arm of the Act
  • Still to fulfill its potential?
  • Dearth of prosecutions under BA 2010
  • DPAs—effective enforcement or escape from culpability?
  • Lack of case law means lack of guidance
    • More...

Article summary

Law360, Expert Analysis: Lauded as a gold standard that put the UK in step with modern commercial practices, the Bribery Act (BA 2010) turns ten years old with just a few unmet goals, mostly at the prosecutorial end—and those charged with enforcement will likely face some real tests in the next decade, says Anneka Randhawa at White & Case. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

