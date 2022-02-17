Switzerland—no set-aside for ICC award on public policy ground (A SpA v B SpA)

Arbitration analysis: In a decision issued on 18 January 2022, the Swiss Federal Tribunal (the Swiss Supreme Court) rejected an application requesting the setting aside of an International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) award on the ground that the arbitral tribunal had allegedly ruled ex aequo et bono instead of applying particular set of rules, in this case Italian substantive law. The Swiss Federal Court denied any violation of public policy by the arbitral tribunal. Written by Pierre Ducret, partner at CMS von Erlach Partners Ltd.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.
To continue reading this news article, as well as thousands of others like it, sign in to LexisPSL or register for a free trial
EXISTING USER? SIGN IN
TAKE A FREE TRIAL
Take a free trial
Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK
Complete all the fields above to proceed to the next step.
**Trials are provided to all LexisPSL and LexisLibrary content, excluding Practice Compliance, Practice Management and Risk and Compliance, subscription packages are tailored to your specific needs. To discuss trialling these LexisPSL services please email customer service via our online form. Free trials are only available to individuals based in the UK. We may terminate this trial at any time or decide not to give a trial, for any reason. Trial includes one question to LexisAsk during the length of the trial.
The third edition of the Standard Commercial Property Conditions was published on 27 April 2017 a
What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;
Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In
DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office
0330 161 1234