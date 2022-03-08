LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Employment / Equality / Public sector equality duty

Legal News

Standing, discrimination, bias and the PSED in judicial review of a public appointment

Published on: 08 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Standing, discrimination, bias and the PSED in judicial review of a public appointment
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Public Law analysis: Two campaigning organisations (the Good Law Project (GLP) and Runnymede Trust (RT)) bought judicial review proceedings against the policies and processes behind three public appointments. The appointments were not subject to open competition and were awarded to individuals known to the decision-maker. The claimants argued this was indirectly discriminatory, because the decision-makers were less likely to know non-white and/or disabled candidates, placing them at a disadvantage. They also alleged breaches of the Public Sector Equality Duty (PSED), and in one instance, apparent bias. The court found neither claimant had standing to bring the indirect discrimination or apparent bias claims. They did not have a particular interest in the decisions nor were representative of an identifiable group in society affected by the decisions. In any event, each appointment process was shaped by its individual circumstances and the urgent need in the context of the pandemic. There were as a matter of fact no potentially discriminatory policies. RT had standing to bring the PSED challenge, and two of the appointment processes breached the PSED (the challenge to the third being time-barred). Written by Jack Castle, barrister at Henderson Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedings

Admissibility of hearsay evidence in criminal proceedingsHow to identify hearsayThe definition of hearsay is contained in the Criminal Justice Act 2003 (CJA 2003). It comprises of four essential elements.There must be:•a statement•made out of court•relied on for the truth of the matter stated,

Reversionary lease by reference

Reversionary lease by reference

 LR1. Date of the lease[date]LR2. Title Number(s)LR2.1 Landlord's title number(s)[title numbers out of which this Lease is granted. Leave blank if not registered]LR2.2 Other title numbers[existing title number(s) against which entries of matters referred to in LR9, LR10, LR11 and LR13 are to be

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sector

PRA Rulebook—introduction for the insurance and reinsurance sectorOn 29 August 2015, the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA) published the PRA Rulebook (Rulebook). The transition from the Handbook to the Rulebook was intended to benefit PRA-authorised firms, to access clearer and more concise

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Lease transactions toolkit (environmental issues)—Commercial Property Standard Enquiries and additional

Commercial Property Standard EnquiriesThe Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE) have become the industry standard pre-contract enquiries for commercial property transactions:•CPSE.1 (version 3.8) General pre-contract enquiries for all commercial property transactions•CPSE.2 (version 3.4)

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More