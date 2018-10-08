Solicitor-client costs—delivery of a statute bill required (Allen v Brethertons LLP)

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The court ordered delivery of a bill of costs to the defendant solicitor’s former client. The application was made 16 months after the successful resolution of his road traffic accident (RTA) claim in which they had been instructed. It was found that no complete and final bill had been delivered, and there had been a breach of SRA Accounts Rule 17.2, as payment had been taken without such bill having been rendered. Written by David Juckes, barrister at Hailsham Chambers. or to read the full analysis.