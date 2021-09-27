LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Banking & Finance / Claims and remedies / Contracts—termination and contractual claims and remedies

Legal News

Significant recent developments in the UK’s insolvency regime—a creditor’s perspective

Published on: 27 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Significant recent developments in the UK’s insolvency regime—a creditor’s perspective
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (CIGA 2020)
  • A new free-standing company moratorium process
  • Distinguishing categories of debt
  • Effect on creditors
  • Extension of statutory controls on termination clauses in supply contracts
  • Effect on creditors
  • Limitations on the scope of IA 1986, s 233B
  • Potential changes in market practice to adapt to the effects of IA 1986, s 233B
  • A powerful new cross-class cram down mechanism
    • More...

Article summary

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: Oliver Humphrey, John Tillman and Danny Knowles from Hogan Lovells’ insolvency disputes practice in London discuss current trends and developments at the intersection between insolvency and dispute resolution, including a rundown of some of the latest legislative changes, and issues to consider when litigating against parties in financial distress. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Report on title—long form

Report on title—long form

Property: [insert name and/or address of the Property] (‘Property’)Purchaser: [insert name, address and (if applicable) company registration number of buyer]Transaction: [insert brief details]1Executive summary1.1Scope of reportThis report is addressed to you [insert buyer’s name] and has been

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisance

Nuisance—establishing a claim for private nuisancePrivate nuisance—what situations can give rise to a claim?Private nuisance normally involves interference with the claimant’s enjoyment of their land, usually by noise or smell or by the causing of actual physical damage to their property. In

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More
4 Q&As
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 Practice notes
View More