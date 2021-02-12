Sign-in Help
Scotland—Court of Session dismisses multiple challenges to arbitral award (Arbitration Appeal No 4 of 2020)

Published on: 12 February 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Arbitration analysis: This case gives clear guidance on the approach of the Scottish court to jurisdiction and serious irregularity challenges to an arbitrator’s award under the Arbitration (Scotland) Act 2010 (the Act), and explores the effect of an arbitration clause stating that an award is to be ‘final and binding‘. The respondents brought an arbitration in which the arbitrator granted 14 of the 18 orders sought. The petitioners appealed against the award containing the orders on 16 separate grounds including a jurisdiction challenge, four alleged serious irregularities and eleven legal errors. Noting first that the use of the term ‘final and binding‘ in the arbitration clause did not preclude an appeal on legal error grounds, Lord Clark rejected all 16 grounds, noting that the proper classification of a ground of appeal under the Act (jurisdiction, serious irregularity or legal error) is a question of law for the court to determine, rather than simply a choice open to the appellant. He rejected the jurisdiction challenge on its merits, and the serious irregularity challenges on their merits without having to decide whether they were in reality complaints about the substance of the award. Written by Brandon Malone, Arbitrator at Quadrant Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

