SCCO considers validity of assigned CFA (Azim v Tradewise Insurance Services Ltd)

Published on: 06 September 2016
Updated on: 05 January 2021
  • Original news
  • What are the practical implications of the decision?
  • What considerations were relevant in determining whether a CFA had been terminated?
  • Does this judgment provide further assistance in determining whether the assignment of a CFA is lawful?
  • What is considered in determining the effectiveness of the assignment of a CFA?
  • Does the judgment give guidance on any other issues?

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: Christopher McClure, regional manager of The John M Hayes Partnership in Manchester, considers the handed down judgment of the Senior Courts Costs Office (SCCO) in Mohammed Azim v Tradewise Insurance Services Limited and evaluates what lessons can be learned with regards to the valid assignment of a conditional fee arrangement (CFA) from one firm of solicitors to another. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

