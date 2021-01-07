- Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 January 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Brexit—a deal that leaves recognition of UK insolvency procedures uncertain
- Impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on cross border insolvency
- Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
- Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
- Lawyers, legal services and cross-border legal cases—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
- International restructuring and insolvency
- Court of Appeal—asymmetric clauses are exclusive jurisdiction clauses for the purposes of Brussels I (recast) (Etihad Airways PJSC v Flöther)
More...
- Judgment Alert: Re Industria De Alimentos Nilza SA and other companies; sub nom Leite v Amicorp (UK) Ltd
- The office-holder
- An office-holder is highly unlikely to owe a duty of care to a prospective buyer of an insolvent estate’s assets (Uralkali v Rowley)
- Insolvency litigation
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 4 January
- HMCTS updates operational summary in light of UK lockdown
- Message from Lord Chief Justice amid new coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions
- Directors' disqualification
- Director disqualification and deterrence (Rwamba v Secretary of State for Business)
- Company director banned for failure to pay tax
- Company director banned for fraudulently claiming £200,000 in tax repayments
- Insolvency Service: Director disqualifications—December 2020
- Daily and weekly news alerts
- New Q&As
Less...
Article summary
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest developments on Brexit and what they mean for restructuring and insolvency professionals, an analysis of a decision in which the conduct of administrators during a sale process was challenged (Uralkali v Rowley), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.