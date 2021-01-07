Sign-in Help
Home / Restructuring & Insolvency / Key R&I law developments / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 January 2021

Published on: 07 January 2021
Updated on: 07 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—7 January 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Brexit—a deal that leaves recognition of UK insolvency procedures uncertain
  • Impact of the EU-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement on cross border insolvency
  • Examining the European Union (Future Relationship) Act 2020
  • Brexit Bulletin—new and updated Brexit transition guidance published on IP completion day
  • Lawyers, legal services and cross-border legal cases—Brexit transition guidance reissued on IP completion day
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • Court of Appeal—asymmetric clauses are exclusive jurisdiction clauses for the purposes of Brussels I (recast) (Etihad Airways PJSC v Flöther)
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest developments on Brexit and what they mean for restructuring and insolvency professionals, an analysis of a decision in which the conduct of administrators during a sale process was challenged (Uralkali v Rowley), plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

