Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights—22 April 2021

Published on: 22 April 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Corporate Insolvency and Governance Act 2020 (Coronavirus) (Change of Expiry Date in s 32(1)) Regulations (Northern Ireland) 2021
  • Insolvency Service publishes monthly insolvency statistics for March 2021
  • Issue 125 of Insolvency Service’s Dear IP published
  • International restructuring and insolvency
  • UK accession to Lugano Convention—Is the door closing?
  • CERIL issues advice on identifying annex actions and non-annex actions
  • Restructuring
This week's edition of Restructuring & Insolvency weekly highlights includes: the latest analysis of UK’s accession to the Lugano Convention, a look at the new restructuring scheme in the Netherlands that entered into force on 1 January 2021, details of key dates arising at the end of April plus a round-up of other news and cases for restructuring and insolvency professionals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

