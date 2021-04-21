Private Client—Wills, secret trusts and proprietary estoppel (Titcombe v Ison)

Private Client analysis: The court rejected a claim brought by a disappointed family member of a deceased relative that the said relative had intended to create a secret trust in respect of valuable jewellery that formed part of the deceased’s estate. Similarly, the court rejected the contention that the sole beneficiary of the Will (a non-family member) was estopped from denying the family member’s right to the jewellery. The decision contains a useful summary of the elements necessary to establish a secret trust; discussion of the burden of proof; and a reminder of how important it is to plead a case with particularity when making such allegations. Written by Christopher Snell, barrister, at New Square Chambers.
