Ambiguous Will leaving estate to children of nephews and nieces (Re the Estate of Peter Henry Wales)

Private Client analysis: The court held that by referring to ‘such all of my nephew’s and niece’s children’ the testator was intending to include nephews and nieces by affinity as well as by consanguinity. The case is of interest in identifying the ‘surrounding circumstances’ which assisted in the interpretation of the Will. Written by Stephen Boyd, barrister, at Selborne Chambers, who acted for the nephews and niece by affinity.
