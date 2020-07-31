Sign-in Help
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Ambiguous Will leaving estate to children of nephews and nieces (Re the Estate of Peter Henry Wales)

Ambiguous Will leaving estate to children of nephews and nieces (Re the Estate of Peter Henry Wales)
Published on: 31 July 2020
Updated on: 06 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Ambiguous Will leaving estate to children of nephews and nieces (Re the Estate of Peter Henry Wales)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Private Client analysis: The court held that by referring to ‘such all of my nephew’s and niece’s children’ the testator was intending to include nephews and nieces by affinity as well as by consanguinity. The case is of interest in identifying the ‘surrounding circumstances’ which assisted in the interpretation of the Will. Written by Stephen Boyd, barrister, at Selborne Chambers, who acted for the nephews and niece by affinity. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

LEXISNEXIS

Recklessness in criminal cases

What is recklessness?In respect of some statutory offences and common law crimes the prosecution are required to prove a mental element of recklessness on the part of the defendant.Recklessness means unjustified risk taking on the part of the accused.Prior to the House of Lords decision in Re G

LEXISNEXIS

The Standard Conditions of Sale (5th edition: 2018 revision)—a guide to the main provisions

The Standard Conditions of Sale (SCS), currently in their 5th edition (2018 revision), are a set of standard conditions which are commonly incorporated into contracts for the sale of residential property. The Standard Commercial Property Conditions (Third Edition—2018 Revision) (SCPC) are used for

LEXISNEXIS

What is diversity and inclusion (D&I)—law firms

This Practice Note provides a high-level introduction to diversity and inclusion (D&I) and key reasons why it is important to law firms. Specific aspects of D&I are covered in more detail in Practice Notes:•The growing focus on diversity and inclusion (D&I) in law firms•Unconscious bias—law

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More

Related documents:

1 Practice notes
3 Precedents
View More
4 Q&As
View More
4 News
View More