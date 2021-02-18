- Private Client weekly highlights—18 February 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- National Insurance and social security: updated post-Brexit transition guidance from HMRC
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Coronavirus (COVID-19)—HMCTS publishes updated operational summary for week commencing 15 February
- Wills
- Rectification of Wills due to clerical error (Barrett v Hammond)
- Trusts
- Private Client—removal of trustee—exercise of court’s inherent jurisdiction (Manton v Manton)
- ATT members express concern over updating TRS amid deferral of penalties
- Powers of attorney and advance decisions
- OPG highlights its commitment to modernising the LPA process
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Capacity to consent to marriage, nullity and declarations under the inherent jurisdiction considered (NB v MI)
- Proposals announced for NHS and social care reform following coronavirus (COVID-19)
- UK taxes for Private Client
- HMRC compliance checks
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Changes to the off-payroll working rules (IR35) for organisations
- Budget and Finance Bills
- Spring Budget and Finance Bill 2021—tax measures to expect
- Heritage property, landed estates and farming families
- Tenancy can be inferred from conduct at common law, despite partial overlap in identities of landlord and tenant (Procter v Procter)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- PwC report considers whether pension trustees are adequately compensated
- New criminal liability for deficient defined benefit pension schemes—the impact on restructurings and corporate transactions
- Consultation launched on minimum pension age increase
- DWP announces ‘Landmark moment for UK pensions’ as Pensions Schemes Bill receives Royal Assent
- TPR issues updated guidance for cross-border occupational pension schemes on arrangements following end of Brexit transition period
- Insolvency—Private Client
- Setting aside a trust deed as a transaction at an undervalue (Lyle v Bedborough)
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Court refuses to approve tainted fiduciary decision making (Schumacher v Clarke)
- Retrial ordered after incorrect approach to evidence assessment (Brunt v Wrangle)
- Article 8 declaration granted for violation of human rights in treatment of body
- Court of Protection
- Relocating an incapacitous individual to a different jurisdiction (Re UR (Rev 1))
- STEP issues guidance for professional deputies further to judgment in Re ACC
- Court of Protection orders withdrawal of ventilatory support from stroke victim
- Charity and philanthropy
- ICSA outlines guide for charities approaching AGMs amid coronavirus (COVID-19)
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- New approach announced for prospective lay financial guardians in Scotland
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- OECD releases the final batch of tax dispute resolution peer reviews
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- HMLR updates three sections of PG8 to clarify procedure on execution of deeds
- Joining a new defendant—is it ever too late to apply? (Benkel v East-West German Real Estate Holding)
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) Barrett v Hammond, which clarifies the sc count as a ‘clerical error’ for the purposes of rectification under the Administration of Justice Act 1982; (2) Manton v Manton, in which the court exercised its inherent jurisdiction to remove a trustee; (3) NB v MI, where the court considered capacity to consent to marriage, nullity and declarations under its inherent jurisdiction; (4) What tax measures to expect in the Chancellor’s Spring Budget on 3 March, and Finance Bill 2021; (5) Procter v Procter, where the court held that a tenancy can be inferred from conduct at common law, despite a partial overlap in the identities of landlord and tenant; (6) The impact on restructurings and corporate transactions of the new criminal liability provisions for deficient defined benefit pension schemes under the Pension Schemes Act 2021; (7) Schumacher v Clarke, where the Court refused to approve tainted fiduciary decision making, and (8) STEP’s guidance for professional deputies following the judgment in Re ACC.
