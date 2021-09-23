Private Client weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) An update on how the new Liberty Protection Safeguards will work in practice when they replace the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards in 2022; (2) Court of Protection holds that an advance decision made 20 years ago is invalid and that it is in the best interests of Jehovah’s Witness to receive a life saving blood transfusion; (3) Analysis of the social care reforms in England and how will they work in practice; (4) Family proceedings court fee increases from 30 September 2021; (5) Ketley v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, which highlights the importance of acting and proving that the taxpayer has acted proactively and promptly when making late notifications to HMRC; (6) The Charity Commission publishes Charity Fraud Awareness Week 2021 information; (7) Goodwin v Avison, where the defendants were held liable for the claimant’s costs after the late withdrawal of Will challenge; (8) The Scottish OPG publishes changes to professional guardianship scheme, and (9) Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain, which held that once a real property disposition to which a company is party has been registered, any insufficiency of execution for the company of the contract for the disposition ceases to be relevant. or to read the full analysis.