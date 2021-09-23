- Private Client weekly highlights—23 September 2021
- In this issue:
- Brexit
- Probate
- Sealing of Royal Will confirmed for 90 years
- Court of Protection
- Update on Liberty Protection Safeguards
- Court of Protection holds that advance decision is invalid and that it is in the best interests of Jehovah’s Witness to receive a life saving blood transfusion
- Elderly and vulnerable clients
- Social care reforms in England—how will they work in practice?
More...
- Spouses, civil partners and cohabitants
- Family proceedings court fee increases from 30 September 2021
- UK taxes for Private Client
- Agent Update: issue 88
- Consultation: Residential Property Developer Tax
- Making late notifications to HMRC—the importance of acting and proving you have acted proactively and promptly (Ketley v Revenue and Customs Commissioners)
- OTS report on tax year end dates
- Tax gap remains low at 5.3%
- Tax avoidance, evasion and non-compliance
- Loss creation scheme was notifiable under DOTAS (HMRC v Redbox Tax Associates LLP)
- ICAEW response to draft legislation on clamping down on promoters of tax avoidance schemes
- Insolvency—Private Client
- End of insolvency temporary provisions—introduction of new temporary provisions
- Charity and philanthropy
- Charity Commission publishes Charity Fraud Awareness Week 2021 information
- Contentious trusts and estates
- Administration of estates; Beddoe relief granted to executor
- No costs protection after late withdrawal of Will challenge (Goodwin v Avison)
- Pensions, insurance and tax efficient investments
- PPF updates members on compensation and arrear payments
- CIOT comments: Finance Bill 2021-22 Draft legislation on Pensions
- FCA and TPR publish discussion paper on framework for measuring value for money in defined contribution pension schemes
- Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland
- Scottish OPG publishes changes to professional guardianship scheme
- HMRC Manuals tracker
- International
- European Parliament adopts the resolution on LGBTIQ rights in the EU
- Additional Private Client updates this week
- Due execution by company of real property documents (Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain)
- Justice Committee launches inquiry into court reporting in the digital age
- MoJ establishes expert group to increase standards in e-signatures
Article summary
This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) An update on how the new Liberty Protection Safeguards will work in practice when they replace the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards in 2022; (2) Court of Protection holds that an advance decision made 20 years ago is invalid and that it is in the best interests of Jehovah’s Witness to receive a life saving blood transfusion; (3) Analysis of the social care reforms in England and how will they work in practice; (4) Family proceedings court fee increases from 30 September 2021; (5) Ketley v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, which highlights the importance of acting and proving that the taxpayer has acted proactively and promptly when making late notifications to HMRC; (6) The Charity Commission publishes Charity Fraud Awareness Week 2021 information; (7) Goodwin v Avison, where the defendants were held liable for the claimant’s costs after the late withdrawal of Will challenge; (8) The Scottish OPG publishes changes to professional guardianship scheme, and (9) Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain, which held that once a real property disposition to which a company is party has been registered, any insufficiency of execution for the company of the contract for the disposition ceases to be relevant.
