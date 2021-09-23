LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Private Client

Legal News

Private Client weekly highlights—23 September 2021

Published on: 23 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Private Client weekly highlights—23 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Probate
  • Sealing of Royal Will confirmed for 90 years
  • Court of Protection
  • Update on Liberty Protection Safeguards
  • Court of Protection holds that advance decision is invalid and that it is in the best interests of Jehovah’s Witness to receive a life saving blood transfusion
  • Elderly and vulnerable clients
  • Social care reforms in England—how will they work in practice?
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Private Client highlights includes: (1) An update on how the new Liberty Protection Safeguards will work in practice when they replace the Deprivation of Liberty Safeguards in 2022; (2) Court of Protection holds that an advance decision made 20 years ago is invalid and that it is in the best interests of Jehovah’s Witness to receive a life saving blood transfusion; (3) Analysis of the social care reforms in England and how will they work in practice; (4) Family proceedings court fee increases from 30 September 2021; (5) Ketley v Revenue and Customs Commissioners, which highlights the importance of acting and proving that the taxpayer has acted proactively and promptly when making late notifications to HMRC; (6) The Charity Commission publishes Charity Fraud Awareness Week 2021 information; (7) Goodwin v Avison, where the defendants were held liable for the claimant’s costs after the late withdrawal of Will challenge; (8) The Scottish OPG publishes changes to professional guardianship scheme, and (9) Mars Capital Finance Ltd v Hussain, which held that once a real property disposition to which a company is party has been registered, any insufficiency of execution for the company of the contract for the disposition ceases to be relevant. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contract

Rescission of a contractWhat is rescission of a contract?The remedy of rescission is available to a party whose consent, in entering into a contract, has been invalidated in some way:•the effect of rescinding a contract is to extinguish it and restore the parties to their pre-contractual

Entrapment

Entrapment

Entrapment There is no defence of entrapment in English law but it is considered to be an abuse of the process of the court for state agents to lure a person into committing illegal acts and then seek to prosecute him for doing so. The House of Lords said that, although entrapment is not a

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton arguments

Skeleton argumentsThis Practice Note provides guidance on the interpretation and application of the relevant provisions of the CPR. Depending on the court in which your matter is proceeding, you may also need to be mindful of additional provisions—see further below.Note: this Practice Note does not

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustration

Discharge by frustrationCoronavirus (COVID-19): In addition to the below content on force majeure generally, see also:•Coronavirus (COVID-19) toolkit—Contracts•Coronavirus (COVID-19) and contractual obligations—checklisttogether with the Q&A (in the related content pod on the right hand side) for

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More