Planning weekly highlights—8 July 2021

Published on: 08 July 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Protected areas and species
  • Worldwide Fund for Nature (WWF) claims failure to designate Water Protection Zones is unlawful
  • Community Infrastructure Levy
  • Court considers whether self-build exemption to CIL applies to a retrospective permission
  • Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
  • Minister announces review of the (NSIP) regime
  • National and local planning policy
  • LGA launches build back local campaign for recovery post-coronavirus (COVID-19)
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes: a claim that failure to designate Water Protection Zones is unlawful, court considers self-build exemption to CIL, operational review of the Nationally Significant Infrastructure Projects regime announced, the Local Government Association launches build back local campaign, Welsh Government announces plans to provide affordable homes, and Building Safety Bill published. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

