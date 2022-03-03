- Planning weekly highlights—3 March 2022
- In this issue:
- Judicial review of planning decisions
- Court refuses to quash planning permission overtaken by subsequent events
- Court dismisses ‘excessively legalistic’ challenges to planning permissions
- National and local planning policy
- DLUHC publishes response to levelling up report on devolution in England
- RICS considers benefits of 15-minute city concept
- Biodiversity
- Local Authority Treescapes Fund and Urban Tree Challenge Fund reopen
- Energy efficiency and buildings
- Friends of the Earth granted permission to challenge NZS and HBS in High Court
- Planning for nationally significant infrastructure
- Investment in infrastructure is key to stimulate regional growth, CIPFA reports
- NIP announces receipt of Longfield Solar Farm application
- NIP publishes Hornsea Project Four Offshore Wind Farm examination questions
- Compulsory purchase orders
- MoJ publishes Rule 10 consultation response
- Updated Practice Note
- Latest Q&As
- Ukraine crisis implications for Planning
This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes the analysis of a decision not to quash unlawful permission superseded by a second permission, the DLUHC’s response to report on levelling up devolution agenda, the RICS considering the 15-minute city concept, tree-planting funds reopenning, Friends of the Earth granting permission to challenge government climate change mitigation strategies, a report finding infrastructure investment is key to regional growth, the Longfield Solar Farm planning application as well as the MoJ’s response to consultation on costs in CAAD appeals.
