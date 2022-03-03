LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Planning weekly highlights—3 March 2022

Published on: 03 March 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Judicial review of planning decisions
  • Court refuses to quash planning permission overtaken by subsequent events
  • Court dismisses ‘excessively legalistic’ challenges to planning permissions
  • National and local planning policy
  • DLUHC publishes response to levelling up report on devolution in England
  • RICS considers benefits of 15-minute city concept
  • Biodiversity
  • Local Authority Treescapes Fund and Urban Tree Challenge Fund reopen
Article summary

This week's edition of Planning weekly highlights includes the analysis of a decision not to quash unlawful permission superseded by a second permission, the DLUHC’s response to report on levelling up devolution agenda, the RICS considering the 15-minute city concept, tree-planting funds reopenning, Friends of the Earth granting permission to challenge government climate change mitigation strategies, a report finding infrastructure investment is key to regional growth, the Longfield Solar Farm planning application as well as the MoJ’s response to consultation on costs in CAAD appeals. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

