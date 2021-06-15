menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Planning / Planning conditions, obligations and the community infrastructure levy / Community infrastructure levy

Legal News

Planning and Community Infrastructure Levy (Lambeth London Borough Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)

Planning and Community Infrastructure Levy (Lambeth London Borough Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
Published on: 15 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Planning and Community Infrastructure Levy (Lambeth London Borough Council v Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: This case raises a point of construction in relation to regulation 85 of the Community Infrastructure Levy Regulations 2010 (CIL Regulations), and the extent to which the surcharge liability for payment is contingent on the service of a liability and/or a demand notice, issued under the CIL Regulations by a collecting authority, in circumstances where a revised liability and/or demand notice is issued or served. In particular, does the previously incurred late payment surcharges cease to be payable? The court held that it did not and that liability for a late payment surcharge was not contingent on a liability or demand notice or expunged by the service of a revised liability or demand notice. Written by John Litton QC, Landmark Chambers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSE)—environmental and health and safety enquiries

Commercial Property Standard Enquiries (CPSEs) are industry standard pre-contract enquiries used in commercial property transactions. CPSEs are endorsed by the British Property Federation and are free to use. The CPSEs include specific environmental enquiries at enquiry 15 and there are several

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?

What is a public authority?There is no single, universal answer to the question whether a particular organisation is treated, in law, as a public authority.Rather, on one hand the courts have developed case law on which bodies are subject to administrative law through the judicial review procedure;

Deed of surrender

Deed of surrender

DateD [date]Parties1[name of Landlord] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office is at] [address] (Landlord)2[name of Tenant] [of OR incorporated in England and Wales with company registration number [number] whose registered office

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More