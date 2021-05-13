Pensions weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Queen's Speech 2021—pensions impact​

The Queen's Speech took place on 11 May 2021, setting out the government's legislative priorities. From a pensions perspective, there are four Bills of notable interest, namely:

• the Dormant Assets Bill—this will expand the existing Dormant Assets Scheme into insurance and pensions, among other things (see also: Dormant Assets Bill: Factsheets and Q&A: What is the pensions impact of the Dormant Assets Scheme?)

• the Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Bill—this is designed to ensure equal treatment for all members within each of the main public service pension schemes

• the Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions Bill—this is designed to stop public bodies from taking a different approach to UK Government sanctions and foreign relations and will cover purchasing, procurement and investment decisions

• the Online Safety Bill—this provides that online companies will have to take responsibility for tackling fraudulent user-generated content (such as posts on social media) on their platforms. However, the House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee has criticised the omission of fraud via advertising, emails or cloned websites from the scope of the Bill, having previously recommended that paid-for advertising on online platforms should be covered by the legislation in order to tackle online investment fraud (including pension investment scams)

