Pensions weekly highlights—13 May 2021

Queen’s Speech
Queen's Speech 2021—pensions impact
The Queen's Speech took place on 11 May 2021, setting out the government's legislative priorities. From a pensions perspective, there are four Bills of notable interest, namely:
• the Dormant Assets Bill—this will expand the existing Dormant Assets Scheme into insurance and pensions, among other things (see also: Dormant Assets Bill: Factsheets and Q&A: What is the pensions impact of the Dormant Assets Scheme?)
• the Public Service Pensions and Judicial Offices Bill—this is designed to ensure equal treatment for all members within each of the main public service pension schemes
• the Boycotts, Divestment and Sanctions Bill—this is designed to stop public bodies from taking a different approach to UK Government sanctions and foreign relations and will cover purchasing, procurement and investment decisions
• the Online Safety Bill—this provides that online companies will have to take responsibility for tackling fraudulent user-generated content (such as posts on social media) on their platforms. However, the House of Commons Work and Pensions Committee has criticised the omission of fraud via advertising, emails or cloned websites from the scope of the Bill, having previously recommended that paid-for advertising on online platforms should be covered by the legislation in order to tackle online investment fraud (including pension investment scams)
For further information, see: LNB News 11/05/2021 80.
The Fraud Compensation Fund
Bill gives Secretary of State power to make loans to PPF to enable payment of FCF compensation to occupational pension schemes
The government has published the Compensation (London Capital & Finance plc and Fraud Compensation Fund) Bill, which has had its first reading in the House of Commons. Among other things, the Bill gives the Secretary of State the power to make a loan to the Board of the Pension Protection Fund (PPF) which will enable the payment of compensation to eligible occupational pension schemes from the Fraud Compensation Fund (FCF) following the High Court case of Board of the PPF v Dalriada Trustees [2020] EWHC 2960 (Ch).
The High Court determined in the case that pension liberation schemes (which involve members being persuaded to transfer their pension savings from legitimate schemes to fraudulent schemes with promises of high investment returns) are eligible to apply to the FCF for compensation, with the court’s finding having immediate effect from 6 November 2020.
The FCF is funded by a levy on eligible pension schemes and at the time of the judgment had assets of £26.2m. The PPF has estimated that the compensation payments claimed will be in the region of £350m and, even with future levy income, the expectation is that there will be unfunded liabilities in the region of £200m to £250m.
For further information, see: Parliamentary Bills and Practice Note: The Fraud Compensation Fund (FCF) and pensions.
Funding and investment
FCA proposes to amend permitted link rules to support DC scheme investment in long-term assets
The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has published feedback statement FS21/8, which contains feedback to consultation paper CP20/15 on liquidity mismatch in authorised open-ended property funds, and has issued a further consultation paper, CP21/12, with proposals on a regime to enable UK-authorised open-ended funds to invest more efficiently in long-term, illiquid assets.
In relation to pensions, the Productive Finance Working Group is considering how the ‘default’ investment options of defined contribution (DC) schemes might invest part of their assets into a Long-Term Asset Fund (LTAF), consistent with their investment horizons and risk appetite. The FCA’s latest consultation also, therefore, proposes amending the permitted link rules to enable pension schemes to consider the proportion of illiquid assets across their investment portfolios, rather than to restrict the proportion of illiquid assets in each underlying fund in which they invest (p 5, para 1.8).
Responses to the consultation paper are sought by 25 June 2021.
For further information, see: LNB News 07/05/2021 61.
Pensions and retirement income section updated in Regulatory Initiatives Grid
The Financial Services Regulatory Initiatives Forum has published the third edition of the Regulatory Initiatives Grid, which sets out the regulatory pipeline so the financial services industry and other stakeholders can understand and plan for the timing of initiatives that may have a significant operational impact upon them. Notable updates to the pensions and retirement income section of the Grid (pp 32–33) include:
• the Pensions Regulator (TPR) plans to issue its second consultation on a regulatory framework for defined benefit (DB) scheme funding (new DB funding code) in Autumn 2021
• TPR plans to launch a consultation on a Collective Defined Contribution (CDC) Schemes code of practice following the publication of regulations by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP)
• TPR expects to carry out an initial assessment of prospective superfunds under the interim regime for regulation of superfunds throughout 2021 dependent on market developments
• TPR and the FCA plan to publish a joint Call for Input in Q2 2021 inviting views on how the pensions consumer journey works for savers and if it can be improved to help consumers make better decisions about their pension saving
• the FCA plans to publish a consultation paper in June 2021 on proposals to require climate-related disclosures by asset managers, life insurers, and FCA-regulated pension providers in line with the recommendations of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), with final rules published in Q4 2021.
In addition, the FCA will continue an ongoing review into pension transfer guidance issued by financial advisers until early 2022.
For further information, see: LNB News 07/05/2021 47 and Law360.
PLSA welcomes extension of TCFD to more companies
The Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association (PLSA) has welcomed the government’s intention to extend the Taskforce for Climate Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) to more companies and says that it would like to see these requirements extended in due course to all listed companies, not just the largest.
The PLSA states that it is important that the largest companies lead the way on climate disclosure, and that the standards that apply to them are as forward thinking and detailed as those on pension funds. As investors in many of these companies, pension funds and other institutional investors are dependent on this information to meet their own TCFD disclosure requirements and to be good stewards of their assets on behalf of millions of savers – transparent company reporting being key to that.
The PLSA adds that its ‘A Changing Climate’ report demonstrated overwhelmingly that pension schemes take climate change seriously and want to invest in a climate-aware way. Its research highlighted a number of systemic challenges that its members felt were halting progress, including a lack of consistent climate reporting throughout the investment chain, and the government’s proposals will help address this issue.
For further information, see: PLSA Press Release.
Disputes and litigation
Britvic fights for flexibility to determine pension increase rate in Court of Appeal
Soft drinks maker Britvic has argued before the Court of Appeal that it should be allowed it to apply whatever percentage rate of increase on employee pension plans it chooses, including the option to reduce the rise year-on-year, urging the Court of Appeal to overturn the High Court's decision that restricted the company's ability to amend annual percentage increases to an employee pension plan that was set up in 2003.
Britvic argues that the rules give it power to apply either a higher or a lower rate of increase each year, but the High Court ruled in January 2020 that the employer can only implement a higher rate, capped in line with the rise in the Retail Prices Index (RPI) (see: Britvic plc v Britvic Pensions Ltd [2020] EWHC 118 (Ch)).
In his ruling against Britvic, High Court Judge David Hodge said that his view was supported by the letters and summaries that were provided to employees at the time they were transferred into the plan, plus other material provided at trial. He found the soft drinks company had applied an ‘obsessive, literal reading’ of the clause in the trust deed and rules.
For further information, see: Law360.
Financial Ombudsman
FOS holds Carey liable for breach of regulatory obligations in further SIPP investor complaint
In a further set-back for the execution-only SIPP industry, Carey Pensions (Carey, now known as Options UK Personal Pensions), an authorised, execution-only self-invested personal pension (SIPP) provider, has been held liable by the Financial Ombudsman Service (FOS) in another investor complaint (S v Options SIPP UK LLP) arising out of losses suffered on a high-risk investment following an introduction from an unauthorised broker, again shining a spotlight on the respective approaches of the courts and the FOS when considering the obligations of such SIPP providers to their clients.
The FOS reached its decision in this complaint after the first instance decision (Adams v Options SIPP [2020] EWHC 1229 (Ch)) but before the Court of Appeal judgment (Adams v Options UK Personal Pensions [2021] EWCA Civ 474) in the case brought against Carey by Russell Adams, another disgruntled investor.
For further information, see News Analysis: Financial Ombudsman Service holds Carey liable for breach of regulatory obligations in further SIPP investor complaint.
Pensions dashboards
Timings for industry to connect with PDP announced
The Pensions Dashboards Programme (PDP) has released further detail on its timeline as part of its third Progress Update Report. This includes a clear breakdown of what will take place over the next six months, including the expected timing of key milestones within later programme phases, so data providers can prepare to connect to dashboards.
A staging Call for Input will be issued at the end of May, detailing proposals for the staged compulsory connection of pension providers to the dashboard ecosystem—those proposals have been developed in collaboration with the DWP, the FCA and TPR. A specification document for suppliers will also be published, providing more information about the ecosystem’s functionality, in preparation for those connecting to the dashboard.
Significant progress has been made in the six months since the last report was published. The digital architecture Invitation to Tender has now been issued, and work has continued on developing an onboarding strategy for data providers for when the contract is awarded in September.
For further information, see: PDP Press Release and PDP Blog.
