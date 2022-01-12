LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Energy / Air emissions, efficiency, and climate change / Climate change and targets

Legal News

Nuclear power essential to reach net-zero carbon emissions goal, EU’s Breton says

Published on: 12 January 2022
Published by: MLex
  • Nuclear power essential to reach net-zero carbon emissions goal, EU’s Breton says
  • Taxonomy drama

Article summary

MLex: The EU won’t be able to reach its net-zero emissions goal without nuclear power, the EU’s internal market chief, Thierry Breton, said on 10 January 2022 at an online event. EU policymakers are wrangling about the environmental sustainability of the carbon-neutral but controversial energy source and its role in green-finance rules. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerations

Claiming negligent misrepresentation or negligent misstatement—practical considerationsA claim for negligent misrepresentation may often be brought alongside or in the alternative to a claim for negligent misstatement. It is therefore useful to understand the key practical considerations in respect

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Provisional sums

Provisional sums

Provisional sumsWhat are provisional sums?There is no precise standard definition of provisional sum but it is generally understood to refer to an amount inserted in a bill of quantities, or contract sum analysis, to cover certain items of work that cannot be accurately defined, detailed or valued

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is made

What is a statutory declaration of solvency, and what happens if a false declaration of solvency is madeStatutory declaration of solvencyA company enters voluntary liquidation when the members of the company vote to do so by a special resolution. For more information, see Practice Note: What is a

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
8 Practice notes
View More