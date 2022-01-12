Nuclear power essential to reach net-zero carbon emissions goal, EU’s Breton says

MLex: The EU won’t be able to reach its net-zero emissions goal without nuclear power, the EU’s internal market chief, Thierry Breton, said on 10 January 2022 at an online event. EU policymakers are wrangling about the environmental sustainability of the carbon-neutral but controversial energy source and its role in green-finance rules.
