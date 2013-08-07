Necessity and the Data Protection Act 1998

Article summary

Local Government analysis: The Supreme Court has provided some clarity on the interaction between freedom of information (FOI) requests and data protection legislation. Professor Peter Watson, senior partner and head of litigation at Levy & McRae, advises that, given the rise of requests under the Freedom of Information (Scotland) Act 2002 (FI(S)A 2002) and the Data Protection Act 1998 (DPA 1998), solicitors representing local authorities should take particular note of this case.