Mexican Supreme Court approves reforms to electricity sector following constitutional challenge

Law360: The Supreme Court of Mexico has upheld controversial reforms to Mexico's electrical industry that favour the country's state-owned utility over foreign energy investors, setting the stage for potentially an avalanche of litigation that could ultimately go to international arbitration.
