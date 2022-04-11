LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Arbitration / Investment treaty arbitration / Understanding investment treaty arbitration

Legal News

Mexican Supreme Court approves reforms to electricity sector following constitutional challenge

Published on: 11 April 2022
Published by: Law360
  • Mexican Supreme Court approves reforms to electricity sector following constitutional challenge
  • What did the court decide?

Article summary

Law360: The Supreme Court of Mexico has upheld controversial reforms to Mexico's electrical industry that favour the country's state-owned utility over foreign energy investors, setting the stage for potentially an avalanche of litigation that could ultimately go to international arbitration. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

179. List of offences triable either way.

179. List of offences triable either way.

Without prejudice to any other enactment by virtue of which any offence is triable either way1, the following offences are triable either way2: (1)     offences at common law of public nuisance3; (2)     an offence at common law of outraging public decency4; (3)     administering an oath etc

Insurable interest

Insurable interest

Insurable interestThis Practice Note considers insurable interest, including insurable interest in construction and liability insurance. It also considers insurable interest in subrogation, co-insurance and double insurance and the Insurable Interest Bill.What is insurable interest?‘Insurable

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealth

AML and counter-terrorist financing—source of funds and source of wealthSource of funds and wealth was a key focus of the SRA’s Preventing Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism thematic review, published in March 2018. Its findings included that:•most firms understood the distinction between

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislation

Methods of statutory interpretation used to resolve ambiguities in legislationIP COMPLETION DAY: 11pm (GMT) on 31 December 2020 marks the end of the Brexit transition/implementation period entered into following the UK’s withdrawal from the EU. At this point in time (referred to in UK law as ‘IP

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 Practice notes
View More