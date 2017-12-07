Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 December 2017

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the decision to relocate the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from London to Amsterdam post Brexit, the EMA’s latest guidance for pharmaceutical companies to prepare for Brexit and a report on the EMA’s revised strategy on measuring the impact of pharmacovigilance activities.
