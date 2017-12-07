Sign-in Help
Home / Life Sciences / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Life Sciences weekly highlights—7 December 2017

Published on: 07 December 2017
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Brexit
  • Amsterdam prepares to host European Medicines Agency post-Brexit
  • EU publishes guidance for pharmaceutical companies to prepare for Brexit
  • UK pharmaceutical industry moving jobs overseas to prepare for Brexit
  • Manufacture, marketing and sale
  • EMA revised strategy on measuring the impact of pharmacovigilance activities
  • 2016/17 Pharmacovigilance inspection report identifies 150 major findings
  • Research and development
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Life Sciences highlights includes analysis of the decision to relocate the European Medicines Agency (EMA) from London to Amsterdam post Brexit, the EMA’s latest guidance for pharmaceutical companies to prepare for Brexit and a report on the EMA’s revised strategy on measuring the impact of pharmacovigilance activities. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

