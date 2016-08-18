Sign-in Help
Legal News

Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—18 August 2016

Published on: 18 August 2016
Updated on: 04 January 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • Headlines (News updates & analysis)
  • Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on sales promotion for Walkers crisps
  • Competition law: CMA issues infringement decision in online sales of posters and frames cartel
  • Confidential information: High Court rules on extent of restrictive covenants
  • Construction law: What are the changes in the JCT ShortSub and SubSub 2016?
  • Consumer protection: Amazon and unfair terms in business-to-consumer contracts
  • Consumer protection: CMA acts over ‘paid for’ and biased online reviews
  • Contracts: Court of Appeal considers indefinite demurrage claims
    • More...

Article summary

Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

