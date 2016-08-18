- Lexis®PSL In-house weekly highlights—18 August 2016
- In this issue:
- Headlines (News updates & analysis)
- Advertising and marketing: ASA rules on sales promotion for Walkers crisps
- Competition law: CMA issues infringement decision in online sales of posters and frames cartel
- Confidential information: High Court rules on extent of restrictive covenants
- Construction law: What are the changes in the JCT ShortSub and SubSub 2016?
- Consumer protection: Amazon and unfair terms in business-to-consumer contracts
- Consumer protection: CMA acts over ‘paid for’ and biased online reviews
- Contracts: Court of Appeal considers indefinite demurrage claims
- Corporate: CLLS/Law Society publish Q&A on Market Abuse Regulation relating to takeovers
- Corporate: Market Tracker trend report—UK public M&A deals in H1 2016
- Corporate: Piercing the corporate veil
- Data protection: Examining the EDPS’ Opinion on review of the e-Privacy Directive
- Data protection: ICO issues monetary penalty notice to GP practice and to county council
- Employment law: CJEU rules only genuine job applicants are protected from discrimination under European law
- Employment law: Delays likely in publication of final gender pay gap reporting regulations
- Employment law: Holiday pay: voluntary overtime may be included, holds employment tribunal
- Insurance: Muddy waters of the new Insurance Act 2015
- Public procurement: EnergySolutions—transparency in public procurement awards and challenges
- Telecoms: Dividing the telecom giants
- Tort: Fraudulent misrepresentation—insurance company claims settlement deception
- Trackers
- Dates for your diary
- Useful information
Welcome to the weekly round-up of the latest key legal news stories, handpicked by the Lexis®PSL in-house team, including news articles and links to cases, legislation and consultation trackers.
