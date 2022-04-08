Land registration and equitable liens (Re Sky Apartments)

Restructuring & Insolvency analysis: The court gave directions as to the distribution of the proceeds of sale following the disposal of a development by the administrators of a company. The court had to decide whether equitable liens arising from unregistered agreements for lease were binding upon a subsequent purchaser who knew of their existence. The court held that they were not. Written by Richard Moore, barrister at 23ES.
