menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Local Government / Planning / Planning, listed building and conservation area enforcement

Legal News

Islington’s revocation of Ocado’s CLEUD judged lawful by High Court (R (on the application of Ocado Retail Ltd) v Islington London Borough Council)

Islington’s revocation of Ocado’s CLEUD judged lawful by High Court (R (on the application of Ocado Retail Ltd) v Islington London Borough Council)
Published on: 18 June 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Islington’s revocation of Ocado’s CLEUD judged lawful by High Court (R (on the application of Ocado Retail Ltd) v Islington London Borough Council)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • TCPA 1990, s 193(7)
  • Continuous use
  • Case details

Article summary

Planning analysis: The High Court rejects Ocado’s challenge to revocation of certificate of lawfulness of existing use or development (CLEUD) by London Borough of Islington (LBI). Local residents identified material information was withheld when the CLEUD application was made. Mr Justice Holgate held (i) withholding of information does not have to be deliberate; (ii) a breach of condition, or material change of use must be continuous for relevant period for immunity from enforcement to be gained; (iii) once lawful use right accrues its continued existence does not depend upon that right continuing to be exercised; (iv) once immunity is gained, the right can only be lost via abandonment or a supervening event. The judgment is important because (i) applications for CLEUDs can be made relying on a lawful use having accrued that is not continuous at the point of application; (ii) care is needed when submitting CLEUD applications not to withhold information even if that information is otherwise available to a LPA. Written by Sarah Fitzpatrick, head of planning at Norton Rose Fulbright. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury shares

Sale of treasury sharesA limited company may hold, or deal with, shares in itself, if certain conditions set out in the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006) are met. Those shares are held in treasury and referred to as the company's treasury shares.The treasury shares regime is set out in CA 2006, ss

Working with counsel

Working with counsel

Working with counselInstructing counsel to advocate on a client’s behalf should be a matter of careful thought and preparation. The role of counsel is to provide independent objective advice and to deploy the skill of advocacy on behalf of the client. Although they are part of a team, they also

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughter

Voluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughterVoluntary manslaughter consists of those killings which would be murder (because the accused has the relevant mental element for murder) but which are reduced to manslaughter because of one of the three special defences (loss of control, diminished

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)

EL/PL claims in the portal—a practical guide (Stage 1)This Practice Note provides an overview of the Pre-Action Protocol for Low Value Personal Injury (Employers’ Liability and Public Liability) Claims from 31 July 2013 (the EL/PL protocol) in particular Stage 1 of the process. For guidance on Stage

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More