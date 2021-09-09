LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / IP / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

IP weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Published on: 09 September 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • IP weekly highlights—9 September 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Copyright & associated rights
  • Architect’s moral right to be attributed as the author of drawings (The Front Door (UK) Ltd v Lower Mill Estate Ltd)
  • Sex Pistols dispute over the exploitation of their songs (Jones v Lydon)
  • Daily and weekly news alerts
  • New and updated content
  • Updated Practice Notes
  • Updated Precedent
  • Dates for your diary
    • More...

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of two cases, the first concerning the moral right of paternity where the copyright and right to use a drawing has been assigned to another as well as a claim of passing off, and the second, a High Court case which involved a dispute between members of the Sex Pistols over the exploitation of certain songs used in a new television series which the claimants argued went against the Band Member Agreement. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Robbery

Robbery

RobberyRobberyRobbery is a theft offence, involving dishonesty but elevated also by the intention to use force.Robbery can only be tried in the Crown Court on indictment and is categorised as a class 3 offence.Elements of the offence of robberyA person is guilty of robbery if:•they steal something,

Easements and perpetuities

Easements and perpetuities

Drafting—2009 ActThe Perpetuities and Accumulations Act 2009 effectively disapplies the rule against perpetuities from future easements granted on or after 6 April 2010, so a draftsman now need not be concerned to specify a perpetuity period. Any restrictions on the exercise of the easement

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenants

Common financial covenantsThis Practice Note explains certain common financial covenants used in commercial finance transactions including:•minimum net worth test•gearing ratio•leverage ratio (or debt to equity ratio)•current ratio (or acid test ratio)•cashflow ratio•interest cover ratio, and•loan

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of association

Amending the articles of associationThis Practice Note summarises the procedure to amend or change a company’s articles of association in accordance with the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why amend the articles?There are many different reasons why a company may want, or be required, to amend its

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More