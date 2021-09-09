IP weekly highlights—9 September 2021

Article summary

This week's edition of IP weekly highlights includes analysis of two cases, the first concerning the moral right of paternity where the copyright and right to use a drawing has been assigned to another as well as a claim of passing off, and the second, a High Court case which involved a dispute between members of the Sex Pistols over the exploitation of certain songs used in a new television series which the claimants argued went against the Band Member Agreement. or to read the full analysis.