Information Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Officer (ICO) has published a paper on coronavirus (COVID-19) and information rights and that the Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022 have been laid in Parliament. It also includes news that the UK government has published its new National Cyber Security Strategy and of other recent developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, and state security and intelligence. or to read the full analysis.