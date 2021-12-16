LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Information Law / Key developments and materials / Weekly highlights

Legal News

Information Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021

Published on: 16 December 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Information Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021
  • In this issue:
  • Data protection
  • Paper published on coronavirus and information rights
  • The Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
  • ICO opens consultation on draft right of access for competent authorities guidance
  • Irish lawmakers worry over possible UK data protection changes
  • MoJ launches consultation on HRA 1998 reform
  • Advocate General’s opinion—standing of German consumer protection association to bring claims under the EU GDPR (Facebook Ireland Ltd v Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände—Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband eV)
  • Apple’s app privacy change attracts Polish antitrust scrutiny, adding to French and German probes
    • More...

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Officer (ICO) has published a paper on coronavirus (COVID-19) and information rights and that the Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022 have been laid in Parliament. It also includes news that the UK government has published its new National Cyber Security Strategy and of other recent developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, and state security and intelligence. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretation

Arbitration agreements—definition, purpose and interpretationThis Practice Note considers the nature and scope of arbitration agreements with a particular focus on arbitration agreements pursuant to the law of England and Wales, although it also discusses the concept from an international

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the application

Pre-action disclosure—the applicationThis Practice Note provides guidance on CPR 31.16 pre-action disclosure applications, where the applicant and respondent are likely to be parties to subsequent proceedings. It provides guidance on how to make such an application for disclosure before proceedings

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgments

Reserved judgmentsWhat is a reserved judgment?A court can reserve judgment by giving its decision at a later date in writing, after the trial or hearing (as opposed to an ex tempore judgment which is given by the judge orally straight after the hearing or trial). At the end of the hearing the judge

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claim

Negligence—key elements to establish a negligence claimNegligence—what are the key ingredients to establish a claim in negligence?For liability in negligence to be founded, four key ingredients must be present:•duty of care•breach of that duty•damage (which is caused by the breach)•foreseeability of

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More