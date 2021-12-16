- Information Law weekly highlights—16 December 2021
- In this issue:
- Data protection
- Paper published on coronavirus and information rights
- The Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022
- ICO opens consultation on draft right of access for competent authorities guidance
- Irish lawmakers worry over possible UK data protection changes
- MoJ launches consultation on HRA 1998 reform
- Advocate General’s opinion—standing of German consumer protection association to bring claims under the EU GDPR (Facebook Ireland Ltd v Bundesverband der Verbraucherzentralen und Verbraucherverbände—Verbraucherzentrale Bundesverband eV)
- Apple’s app privacy change attracts Polish antitrust scrutiny, adding to French and German probes
- European Parliament publishes paper on key social media risks to democracy
- US and UK commit to deepening UK-US data partnership
- DCMS announces bilateral innovation prize challenges with US to advance PETs
- Agreement in principle reached on Digital Economy Agreement with Singapore
- Committee publishes follow-up report on digital regulation
- WTO ministers propose free data flow with trust policy
- Cybersecurity
- Cabinet Office announces new National Cyber Strategy
- ENISA publishes report on AI cybersecurity challenges and Threat Landscape
- State security and intelligence
- Home Office launches consultation on Revised Covert Human Intelligence Source
Article summary
This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Officer (ICO) has published a paper on coronavirus (COVID-19) and information rights and that the Data Protection Act 2018 (Amendment of Schedule 2 Exemptions) Regulations 2022 have been laid in Parliament. It also includes news that the UK government has published its new National Cyber Security Strategy and of other recent developments relating to data protection, cybersecurity, and state security and intelligence.
