Information Law weekly highlights—14 January 2021

Article summary

This week’s edition of Information Law weekly highlights includes news that the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) has published updated FAQs on information rights following the Brexit transition (or ‘implementation’) period and has led the prosecution of a motor industry employee under the Computer Misuse Act 1990 for certain data protection breaches. It also includes news that an Advocate General has opined that Facebook should continue to face proceedings under the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (EU GDPR) by the Belgian supervisory authority despite being headquartered in Ireland and that the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has opened an investigation into Google’s proposals to remove third party cookies and other functionalities from its Chrome browser. or to read the full analysis.