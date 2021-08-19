- In-house Advisor weekly highlights—19 August 2021
- In this issue:
- In-house resources, events and networking
- Crafty Counsel videos available in Lexis®PSL
- Networking and forum events
- Risk & Compliance
- Risk & Compliance forecast
- ICO seeks views on draft IDTA and guidance which replaces SCCs
- SCC launches consultation on surveillance camera code of practice
- Sentencing Council publishes guidelines on sentencing modern slavery offenders
More...
- Dancing to the EU’s tune—why its Whistleblowing Directive may still affect you
- Ransomware not deterring cyber insurers
- Commercial
- Weekly roundup of HMRC post-Brexit import, export and customs guidance—16 August 2021
- Finance company liable in damages for supplier’s misrepresentation
- Employment
- ICO launches consultation on employment practices
- Acas publishes findings of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine study in the workplace
- ESFA updates apprenticeships standards funding bands spreadsheet
- DWP updates Maternity Allowance claim form
- HMRC publishes list of excuses given for not paying minimum wage
- HMRC publishes employer bulletin for August 2021
- Information Law & TMT
- EDPB publishes report on resources of Member States’ data protection authorities
- UK spy agencies found to have unlawfully collected personal data (Privacy International v Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs & others)
- New and updated content—Risk & Compliance
- New Practice Notes
- Updated Practice Notes
- Updated Precedent
- New and updated content—Commercial
- New Practice Notes
- New Precedent
- Updated Practice Notes
- New Q&A
- New and updated content—Corporate
- New and updated content—Employment
- Useful information
Less...
Article summary
Welcome to this week’s edition of the In-house weekly highlights, a curated summary of news analysis and new content from across the legal landscape. These highlights focus on key risk & compliance, commercial, corporate, information law and employment developments that will be relevant to most in-house lawyers.
Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.