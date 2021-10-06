LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Implications of Irish SA and EDPB WhatsApp decisions on privacy notices

Published on: 06 October 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • To what extent is each of: (a) the EDPB’s decision; (b) the Irish SA’ decision likely to influence future regulation of privacy notices in the EU and UK?
  • What are the key points from the decisions in relation to the drafting of privacy notices that lawyers drafting privacy notices under EU and UK data protection law need to know?
  • To what extent are privacy notices likely to change as a result of the decision in the EU and UK?

Article summary

Information Law analysis: Miriam Everett, partner, Angela Chow, senior associate, and Kabir Hosein, trainee, at Herbert Smith Freehills discuss the Irish Supervisory Authority’s (SA) and the European Data Protection Board’s (EDPB) decision regarding WhatsApp Ireland Ltd’s privacy notice and the EDPB’s request that the Irish SA amends the €225m fine imposed on the company in its final decision handed down on 2 September 2021. They look at how the decisions may influence future regulation of privacy notices in the EU and the UK, consider how privacy notices may change in light of it and provide views on what lawyers drafting privacy notices should be aware of. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

