Immigration weekly highlights—9 June 2022

Published on: 09 June 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • In this issue:
  • UK immigration control: how it works
  • ATLEU expresses concerns with new digital-only proof of immigration status
  • UK government publishes response to SAC immigration report
  • Home Office begins issuing formal removal directions to UK asylum seekers
  • Allocation of Housing and Homelessness (Eligibility) (England) and Persons Subject to Immigration Control (Housing Authority Accommodation and Homelessness) (Amendment) (No 2) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/601
  • APPG publishes report on inquiry into challenges to independent judiciary since 2016
  • National Health Service (Charges to Overseas Visitors) (Amendment) (No. 3) Regulations 2022, SI 2022/614
  • Students
Article summary

Welcome to the 9 June 2022 highlights from the Immigration team, which provides links to key news stories from the last week, as well as a round-up of new and updated content in Immigration.

