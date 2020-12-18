Sign-in Help
HMRC response to hybrid mismatch rules consultation—close, but no cigar

Published on: 18 December 2020
Updated on: 21 December 2020
  • Key takeaways
  • Continued double taxation of US multinationals—disregarded payments
  • Continued double taxation of US multinationals—dual consolidated losses
  • Narrowing of illegitimate overseas deduction, but not far enough?
  • Imported mismatches—good and bad

Article summary

Tax analysis: Kate Alexander, James A D Wilson, Patrick J O’Gara, Claudine Fox and Nick Evans of Baker McKenzie analyse the outcome of the hybrid mismatch rules consultation and the proposed legislative changes following the consultation outcome. Sign in or take a trial to read the full analysis.

