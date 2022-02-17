LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNIN Contact us
Sign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Tax / Employment taxes / PSCs, IR35, MSCs and employment intermediaries

Legal News

FTT allows Adrian Chiles’ IR35 appeal as BBC and ITV contracts are part of business on his own account (Basic Broadcasting v HMRC)

Published on: 17 February 2022
Published by: LexisPSL
  • FTT allows Adrian Chiles’ IR35 appeal as BBC and ITV contracts are part of business on his own account (Basic Broadcasting v HMRC)
  • Why it matters
  • Case details

Article summary

Tax analysis: In Basic Broadcasting Ltd v HMRC, the First-tier Tax Tribunal (FTT) held that Adrian Chiles was carrying on business on his own account, albeit through his personal service company (PSC), and the hypothetical contracts with broadcasters were part and parcel of that business. They were therefore contracts for services, and not contracts of employment. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocol

Judicial review—time limits and the pre-action protocolWhen considering whether and how to bring a claim for judicial review, the first step is to consider whether judicial review is be an appropriate means of addressing the issues raised by the case at hand. For further guidance, see Practice Note:

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable shares

Issue of redeemable sharesA limited company that proposes to issue redeemable shares must comply with the provisions of the Companies Act 2006 (CA 2006).Why do companies issue redeemable shares?A company may wish to issue redeemable shares so that it has an alternative way to return surplus capital

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagees and tenants

Mortgagee’s consent to grant of leaseIf a property is subject to a mortgage that prohibits leasing without the mortgagee’s consent, then written evidence of consent must be obtained prior to completion of the lease. On the grant of an underlease, mortgagee’s consent in respect of any mortgage over

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)

Arms length management organisations (ALMOs)An arms length management organisation (ALMO) is a not-for-profit company that provides housing services on behalf of a local housing authority (LHA). Usually an ALMO is set up by the LHA to manage and improve all or part of its housing stock with the LHA

Related documents:

5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents
2 Q&As

Related documents:

2 Q&As
5 Practice notes
View More
1 Precedents