Sign-in Help
Home / Dispute Resolution / Litigation / Judgments and orders

Legal News

Fresh evidence of fraud after trial—what is the right approach? (Dale v Banga)

Fresh evidence of fraud after trial—what is the right approach? (Dale v Banga)
Published on: 03 March 2021
Published by: LexisPSL
  • Fresh evidence of fraud after trial—what is the right approach? (Dale v Banga)
  • What are the practical implications of this case?
  • What was the background?
  • What did the court decide?
  • Case details

Article summary

Dispute Resolution analysis: The Court of Appeal has considered the correct course of action for an appeal court where fresh evidence of fraud is adduced after trial that allegedly shows the judgment at first instance was obtained by fraud. In particular, it has provided guidance on the threshold test for a judgment being set aside and the method by which this should be achieved. In this case, the fraud relied upon was the conduct, after trial, of a witness and party to the underlying litigation. The conduct was unrelated to the issues before the court and ultimately was found to be insufficient to meet the threshold test. The appeal court also considered whether, in cases such as this, the appropriate procedure was to commence a new action to set aside the judgment or (as in this case) appeal against the original order. Written by Harriet Campbell, professional support lawyer at Stephenson Harwood LLP. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

LEXISNEXIS

Transferred malice

The principle of transferred maliceIf a person has a malicious intent towards X and, in carrying out that intent, injures Y, he is guilty of an offence. So, if D shoots at A with intent to kill him but kills B by mistake it is murder; the mistake as to the identity of the victim is irrelevant as D

LEXISNEXIS

Scrip dividends

Dividends involve a distribution of cash or a distribution of non-cash assets (known as a distribution in kind or a distribution in specie).A scrip dividend (in a tax context, sometimes referred to as a stock dividend) allows a shareholder to receive new shares in a company as an alternative to a

LEXISNEXIS

Overreaching—sales by trustees of land

Broadly, the doctrine of overreaching enables purchasers (which includes tenants and mortgagees) in good faith for money or money’s worth to rely solely on the legal title. In the case of registered land, this means the entries entered on the register of title, as it records ownership of the legal

LEXISNEXIS

Foreign exchange (FX) derivatives

BREXIT: As of 31 January 2020, the UK is no longer an EU Member State, but has entered an implementation period during which it continues to be treated by the EU as a Member State for many purposes. As a third country, the UK can no longer participate in the EU’s political institutions, agencies,

Related documents:

4 News
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More