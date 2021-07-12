menu-search
LEXISNEXIS_ICON4_SIGNINSign-in LEXISNEXIS_ICONS_SUPPORTHelp
Home / Corporate Crime / Cybercrime and data protection offences / Cybercrime

Legal News

Eurojust takes co-ordinated action against online fraud gang involving 300 bank accounts

Eurojust takes co-ordinated action against online fraud gang involving 300 bank accounts
Published on: 12 июля 2021
Published by: Law360
  • Eurojust takes co-ordinated action against online fraud gang involving 300 bank accounts

Article summary

Law360, London: Enforcement agencies in Europe have arrested eight people suspected of being part of a Romanian online crime group that stole bank details from unsuspecting customers while operating with a network of at least 300 accounts across Europe. or take a trial to read the full analysis.

Popular documents

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defects

Defects liability period and rectification of defectsIt is common in construction projects for defects to manifest or appear in the works. Most construction contracts require the contractor to return to site to rectify (also known as ‘make good’) defects which arise or are discovered during a

Fixtures and fittings

Fixtures and fittings

When transferring an interest in land, any fixtures form part of the land and are transferred with it, unless there is express provision to the contrary. Fittings (also known as chattels) do not form part of the land and will not be included unless it has been expressly agreed otherwise. Difficulty

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representation

Fraud by false representationFraud by false representationFraud by false representation applies to a broader range of conduct than the offences under the preceding legislation (the Theft Act 1968 (TA 1968)). No gain or loss need actually be made, and no deception need operate on the mind of the

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonment

Common law offence of false imprisonmentThe offence of false imprisonmentFalse imprisonment is a common law offence but it is more common as a civil action in tort (see Practice Note: False imprisonment).It is triable only on indictment. It may be classified in class 2A, 2B or 3 in accordance with

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More

Related documents:

4 News
View More
4 Practice notes
View More